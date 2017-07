By Steve Wittich For the 33rd time, Indy cars will competing on the 2.258-mile, 13-Turn Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The track that opened in 1963, is located in the rolling country side just outside Lexington, Ohio. Scott Dixon, who is looking for his sixth win at Mid-Ohio, currently holds a slim three point championship lead…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.