Posted by Steve Wittich on Wednesday, July 26th 2017

The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Fast Facts Race weekend: Friday, July 28 – Sunday, July 30 Track: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, a 13-turn, 2.258-mile road course in Lexington, Ohio Race distance: 90 laps / 203.22 miles Entry list: Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (PDF) Push-to-pass parameters: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum…