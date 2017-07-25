Verizon IndyCar Series

OF NOTE: Marco Andretti is just three laps shy of leading 1,000 laps during his Verizon IndyCar Series career.

The No. 26 car of Takuma Sato will wear the Ruoff Home Mortgage for this weekend’s Honda Indy 200.

Many members of Alexander Rossi’s team have Ohio roots. The No. 98 entry co-owner, Bryan Herta attended The Ohio State University, along with lead engineer Jeremy Milless and Honda perfomance engineer Wayne Gross. Rossi’s chief mechanic Scott Marks is from Dayton, Ohio.

In 2003, Ryan Hunter-Reay earned his first career Verizon IndyCar Series podium on the 2.258-mile track of Mid-Ohio.

No. 98 ShopAndretti.com / Curb Honda “We are coming into this weekend with the excitement of finally returning to the podium this year. The motivation to fight for our first win of 2017 is as high as ever and based on last year, I feel like we have a good platform to start from. I have a lot of team members from Ohio, so this is somewhat of a home race for the No. 98 car and I will be doing everything I can to get an awesome result for them.”

Current Points Standings: 8 (330 pts.) Mid-Ohio IndyCar History Number of Starts: 1 Best Start: 12 (2016) Best Finish: 14 (2016)



No. 27 #CheckIt4Andretti Honda “We left Toronto with a good result and it is important to carry that momentum to Mid-Ohio and build on it. I always love going to Mid-Ohio. I’ve been preparing physically for an all-green, physical race. Mid-Ohio would be a good place to get a podium or win for the 26 team.”

Current Points Standings: 14 (268 pts.) Mid-Ohio IndyCar History Number of Starts: 10 Best Start: 3 (2008) Best Finish: 6 (2009)

No. 28 DHL Honda



“I’ve always enjoyed going to Mid-Ohio and rate it as one of my favorite tracks to race on. I raced here in Skip Barber when I was a teenager and earned my first-ever IndyCar podium at Mid-Ohio. It would be great to add a win for the the DHL team to those memories. We have some positive momentum coming off the last two races at Iowa and Toronto and hopefully we can roll that into another successful weekend at Mid-Ohio.”

Current Points Standings: 13 (273 pts.) Mid-Ohio IndyCar History

Number of Starts: 11 Best Start: 1 (2013) Best Finish: 3 (2003, 2011)

No. 26 Ruoff Home Mortgage Honda "Mid-Ohio is one most popular tracks among fans and it's my favorite too. I enjoy driving this twisted road-course and it always reminds me of the UK's national circuits where I was competing in British F3. In fact, some of the fans at Mid-Ohio have brought pictures of my F3 days, which shows how enthusiastic the fans are here. Also we have a great support from the Honda employees and families so that is also very nice. Ruoff Home Mortgage has joined us for the weekend, and [Mid-Ohio] is very close to a new branch they just opened, so hopefully we will have a lot of their employees at the track to cheer us on. This track is famous for what is known as massive track evolution. The track usually has very little grip when it's 'green' then by the end of the day or the session, it's gripped up a lot and it affects the car balance and setups, so it's tricky and challenging. I look forward to having a strong weekend."

Current Points Standings: 7 (351 pts.) Mid-Ohio IndyCar History Number of Starts: 7 Best Start: 3 (2010) Best Finish: 4 (2011)

Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires

OF NOTE: Colton Herta has led 140 laps this year, the most of any driver in the Indy Lights field.

Ryan Norman will be wearing the band Journey’s logo for the remainder of the season.

This will also be a home-race for Norman who was raised in Aurora, Ohio, just 90 miles north of the Mid-Ohio track.

Through his USF 2000 and Pro Mazda careers, Nico Jamin has won his last five races at Mid-Ohio. This will be the first year he races the track in Indy Lights.

No. 98 Deltro Energy Mazda



“I’m super excited to get back in the car, competing at one of the greatest tracks in North America. I hope to carry the pace that we had in Toronto over to Mid-Ohio this weekend, and battle for the top step on the podium!”

Current Points Standings: 3 (214 pts.)

Mid-Ohio Indy Lights History The 2017 event will be Herta’s first Indy Lights race at Mid-Ohio.

No. 27 Synova Mazda



“I am over-excited to go back to Mid-Ohio this weekend. I’ve won my last five races in a row there in Pro Mazda and USF2000, so it’s like my home away from home! We had a great test there few a months ago, so I know we will have a strong car. We’ve slipped back a little in the championship, so I’m definitely going for race wins now and end the season strong. It’s going to be a great event!”

Current Points Standings: 7 (189 pts.)

Mid-Ohio Indy Lights History

The 2017 event will be Jamin’s first Indy Lights race at Mid-Ohio.

No. 28 K-Line Insulators USA Mazda



“To come to the last few races of the season, we’ll be looking for a good finish on the remaining road courses. In Toronto, we had a very competitive pace but ran into issues. This weekend will be a good opportunity to bring home a good result for the No. 28 K-Line crew. We’ve been working hard on our road course setup all week and I think we’ve really homed in on what we need to do to get the most out of the car, so I’m looking forward to a good weekend. It’s always an exciting race – the track lends itself to intense races so it should be exciting for the drivers and the fans.”

Current Points Standings: 9 (154 pts.) Mid-Ohio Indy Lights History Number of Starts: 2 Best Start: 11 (2016 Race 1) Best Finish: 9 (2016 Race 2)

No. 48 Journey Mazda "I'm extremely excited to get to Mid-Ohio, competing with all my home fans there! I've had quite a bit of success at the track over the past couple years and I have confidence that we can push for a podium. This is by far the most hyped I've been for a race weekend, plus we have a big new sponsor on board for the rest of the season starting here. Hopefully we keep the momentum forward to end the season strong!"