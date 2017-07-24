RUOFF HOME MORTGAGE EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP TO MID-OHIO

INDIANAPOLIS ( July 24, 2017 ) – The No. 26 machine of Takuma Sato will take on a familiar look when it hits the 2.258-mile track of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The 2017 Indianapolis 500 winner’s car will resemble the Ruoff Home Mortgage Honda that brought the Japanese driver his first victory with Andretti Autosport.

The partnership began just days before the historical Indy 500 race and has since expanded into the Detroit Grand Prix double-header, where Takuma Sato earned his sixth career pole position. In addition, Ruoff Home Mortgage partnered with Andretti Rallycross, a division of Andretti Autosport, as a major-sponsor of Scott Speed’s Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross Beetle GRC in Indianapolis, where Speed went on to capture his second victory of the 2017 season.