Ruoff Home Mortgage Expands Partnership with Andretti Autosport To Mid-Ohio
Posted by Steve Wittich
on Monday, July 24th 2017
RUOFF HOME MORTGAGE EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP TO MID-OHIO
INDIANAPOLIS (July 24, 2017) – The No. 26 machine of Takuma Sato will take on a familiar look when it hits the 2.258-mile track of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The 2017 Indianapolis 500 winner’s car will resemble the Ruoff Home Mortgage Honda that brought the Japanese driver his first victory with Andretti Autosport.
The partnership began just days before the historical Indy 500 race and has since expanded into the Detroit Grand Prix double-header, where Takuma Sato earned his sixth career pole position. In addition, Ruoff Home Mortgage partnered with Andretti Rallycross, a division of Andretti Autosport, as a major-sponsor of Scott Speed’s Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross Beetle GRC in Indianapolis, where Speed went on to capture his second victory of the 2017 season.
“We’ve been on quite a ride since aligning ourselves with Scott, Takuma and the Andretti team,”
said president & CEO of Ruoff Home Mortgage, Mark Music. “We are thrilled to be racing at Mid-Ohio, which is right in the backyard of our newly-opened Ohio offices.”
“We’re thrilled to continue growing our partnership with Ruoff Home Mortgage,” said Andretti Autosport CEO, Michael Andretti. “They were a large part of this year’s Indy 500 win and to have Mark [Music] and his team a part of our family is an honor. We’ve earned two wins together since the end of May and we are determined to add another to that count.”
Sato, alongside teammates Marco Andretti, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Alexander Rossi, head to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course this weekend for Round 13 of Verizon IndyCar Series competition. The Honda Indy 200 will go green Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET with live coverage of the race on CNBC beginning at 3 p.m.