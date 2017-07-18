INDYCAR driver Charlie Kimball coming to Gateway Motorsports Park Thursday to take ceremonial first lap on new pavement on the 1.25-mile oval July 18, 2017, St. Louis Region – Verizon IndyCar Series driver Charlie Kimball is coming to Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois Thursday at noon to take the ceremonial first lap on the new pavement on the 1.25-mile oval….



