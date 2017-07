Posted by Patrick Stephan on Monday, July 17th 2017

Rossi, Hinchcliffe Score Podium Results for Honda in Toronto Alexander Rossi seizes early opportunity, nets second-place finish Hometown favorite James Hinchcliffe repeats third-place run from 2016 Ill-timed caution costs Graham Rahal, opening-lap contact hinders Scott Dixon TORONTO, Ont. (July 16, 2017) – Honda’s Alexander Rossi took advantage of an early pit-stop call from his Andretti…