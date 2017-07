SIMON PAGENAUD NO. 1 DXC TECHNOLOGY TEAM PENSKE DALLARA/CHEVROLET HONDA INDY TORONTO STREETS OF TORONTO JULY 15, 2017 WINNING POLE NOTES · Simon Pagenaud won the Verizon P1 Pole Award for Sunday’s Honda Indy Toronto in Verizon IndyCar Series qualifying on Saturday. · This is Pagenaud’s first pole win of the 2017 season. · It’s…



