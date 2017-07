07.15.17 Tune in to CNBC tomorrow at 3 p.m. ET to catch 85 laps of action-packed Verizon IndyCar Series racing from the Streets of Toronto. No. 98 ShopAndretti.com / Curb Honda STARTING POSITION: 8th QUALIFYING TIME: 1:00.0114 Of Note: Sat in the sixth position when the red flag was thrown in Round 2 of qualifying…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.