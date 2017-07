Hildebrand Advances To Round 2, Will Start 12th; Spencer Pigot Matches Highest Qualifying Spot of 13th (TORONTO) July 15, 2017 – Qualifying Notes For the second week in a row, JR Hildebrand showed resilience by rebounding from an incident in the practice session preceding qualifying. Last week, he qualified on the front row at Iowa Speedway; this…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.