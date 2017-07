TORONTO, ONT. (July 14, 2017) – Schmidt Peterson Motorsports (SPM) announced today an addition to its executive team in Jon Flack. The former Global COO and President, Americas of Just Marketing International (JMI) joins the Indianapolis-based team as the President of SPM. Jon Flack, an Indiana University graduate, has over 20 years of experience in…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.