Posted by Patrick Stephan on Friday, July 14th 2017

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda Indy Toronto – Streets around Exhibition Place Verizon IndyCar Series PRACTICE NOTES/QUOTES – Friday, July 14, 2017 RAHAL SET THE FOURTH FASTEST TIME IN PRACTICE FOR THE HONDA INDY TORONTO FASTEST: Simon Pagenaud 1:00.2573 / 106.702 mph 4th: Graham Rahal 1:00.6388 / 106.031 mph GRAHAM RAHAL, No. 15…