TORONTO (Friday, July 14, 2017) – Simon Pagenaud says his fortune has not been that good in the past at the Honda Indy Toronto, so the reigning Verizon IndyCar Series champion looks at being fastest in today’s practices as a positive sign. Pagenaud turned the quick lap of the day in this afternoon’s 45-minute session…



