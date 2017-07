Plainfield, IL (July 12, 2017) – Ed Jones and Esteban Gutierrez will be making their first appearance on the streets of Toronto this weekend aboard their Dale Coyne Racing Indy cars, as the Verizon IndyCar Series moves north for its only appearance in Canada. The pair of rookies will have additional help on hand over the…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.