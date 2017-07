Hunter-Reay, Honda Run Third in Iowa Ryan Hunter-Reay charges from 15th to third at Iowa Speedway Graham Rahal continues run of strong finishes with fifth-place result Scott Dixon maintains championship lead with eighth-place finish NEWTON, Iowa (July 9, 2017) – Ryan Hunter-Reay’s charge from 15th on the grid to a third-place finish was a highlight…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.