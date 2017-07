SIMON PAGENAUD (No. 1 Menards Team Penske Chevrolet): “It took a little while to get the Menards Chevy running fast, but it definitely was at the end. There was so much tire degradation that it was difficult to get a great feel for balance. Essentially, seventh is not bad. It’s not what we want to…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.