JR HILDEBRAND TAKES SECOND IN IOWA CORN 300; MATCHES CAREER BEST INDYCAR FINISH Third Podium In A Row for ECR at Iowa Speedway; Team Owner Ed Carpenter Finishes 12th (NEWTON, Iowa) July 9, 2017 – Race Notes JR Hildebrand matched the best finish of his Verizon IndyCar Series career today with a second place in the…



