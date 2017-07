CHEVROLET RACING IN THE VERIZON INDYCAR SERIES IOWA CORN 300 IOWA SPEEDWAY, NEWTON, IOWA TEAM CHEVY DRIVER POST RACE QUOTES JULY 9, 2017 HELIO CASTRONEVES, NO. 3 HITACHI TEAM PENSKE CHEVROLET, RACE WINNER: WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON FINALLY CLIMBING THAT FENCE? “I’m not as young as I used to be (laughs). I’ll tell…



