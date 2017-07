Castroneves ends victory drought, climbs fence at Iowa NEWTON, Iowa (Sunday, July 9, 2017) – The victory drought is finally over for Helio Castroneves. Now his chase toward a first Verizon IndyCar Series championship is in high gear. The three-time Indianapolis 500 winner ended a three-year, 54-race streak without a win by taking the checkered…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.