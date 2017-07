Newton, IA (July 9, 2017) – Dale Coyne Racing’s Esteban Gutierrez finished 13th on Sunday in the Iowa Corn 300 in what was a very impressive oval debut by the rookie driver in a race that saw his teammate Ed Jones finish 18th. At the start of the race both drivers lost positions with Jones…



