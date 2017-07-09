CHEVROLET RACING IN THE VERIZON INDYCAR SERIES

IOWA CORN 300

IOWA SPEEDWAY, NEWTON, IOWA

TEAM CHEVY DRIVER QUALIFYING QUOTES

JULY 8, 2017

Will Power puts Chevy on the Pole at Iowa

Chevrolet Drivers Capture Top Four Starting Positions for 300-Lap Race

NEWTON, IOWA – Will Power won the Verizon P1 Pole Award for Sunday’s Iowa Corn 300 for the Verizon IndyCar Series at Iowa Speedway. It is the fourth pole of the 2017 season for the driver of the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet. The pole is the 48th of Power’s INDYCAR career placing him fifth all-time for the series, and is Power’s second pole at Iowa Speedway with his first coming in 2010.

With a two-lap speed average of 185.210 mph, the 2014 series champion will lead the field to the green flag for the fourth time this season. This is the seventh pole for Chevrolet in 2017.

Starting alongside Power for the Iowa Corn 300 will be Team Chevy driver JR Hildebrand wheeling the No. 21 Fuzzy’s Ultra Premium Vodka Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet.

Row Two showcases one Team Penske Chevrolet and one Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet as well. Helio Castroneves will start the No. 3 Hitachi Chevrolet from the third position on the grid. Ed Carpenter turned in the fourth quickest time and sped to secure the fourth starting spot in the No. 20 Fuzzy’s Ultra Premium Chevrolet.

Other Chevrolet drivers will start as follows:

Simon Pagenaud 11th

Josef Newgarden 16th

Conor Daly 19th

Carlos Munoz 21st

The Iowa Corn 300 will begin at 5 p.m., Sunday, July 9. NBCSN will telecast the 300-lap/268.2-mile race on the .875-mile track live at 5 p.m. ET Sunday. The race also will be broadcast on INDYCAR Radio Network affiliates, IndyCar.com, indycarradio.com, the INDYCAR Mobile app, Sirius 212, and XM209.