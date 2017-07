For the fourth-time this year, but the first time on oval, second generation driver Colton Herta will start on the pole in an Indy Lights race, collecting the qualifying track record that Max Chilton set in 2015. “The track didn’t change as much as we expected, explained the Andretti-Steinbrenner Racing pilot. “Obviously the track got…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.