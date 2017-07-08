NEWTON, Iowa – Qualifying Saturday for the Iowa Corn 300 Verizon IndyCar Series event on the 0.894-mile Iowa Speedway, with qualifying position, car number in parentheses, driver, chassis-engine, and speed:
1. (12) Will Power, Dallara-Chevy, 185.210
2. (21) JR Hildebrand, Dallara-Chevy, 183.811
3. (3) Helio Castroneves, Dallara-Chevy, 183.712
4. (20) Ed Carpenter, Dallara-Chevy, 183.503
5. (26) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 182.653
6. (7) Mikhail Aleshin, Dallara-Honda, 182.454
7. (10) Tony Kanaan, Dallara-Honda, 182.394
8. (19) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, 182.290
9. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 181.187
10. (15) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 181.138
11. (1) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevy, 181.137
12. (98) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 181.136
13. (8) Max Chilton, Dallara-Honda, 180.927
14. (83) Charlie Kimball, Dallara-Honda, 180.863
15. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 180.716
16. (2) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevy, 180.343
17. (9) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 180.302
18. (18) Esteban Gutierrez, Dallara-Honda, 179.389
19. (4) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevy, 178.613
20. (27) Marco Andretti, Dallara-Honda, 171.710
21. (14) Carlos Munoz, Dallara-Chevy, no speed