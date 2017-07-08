NEWTON, Iowa – Qualifying Saturday for the Iowa Corn 300 Verizon IndyCar Series event on the 0.894-mile Iowa Speedway, with qualifying position, car number in parentheses, driver, chassis-engine, and speed:

1.  (12) Will Power, Dallara-Chevy, 185.210
2.  (21) JR Hildebrand, Dallara-Chevy, 183.811
3.  (3) Helio Castroneves, Dallara-Chevy, 183.712
4.  (20) Ed Carpenter, Dallara-Chevy, 183.503
5.  (26) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 182.653
6.  (7) Mikhail Aleshin, Dallara-Honda, 182.454
7.  (10) Tony Kanaan, Dallara-Honda, 182.394
8.  (19) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, 182.290
9.  (5) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 181.187
10.  (15) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 181.138
11.  (1) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevy, 181.137
12.  (98) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 181.136
13.  (8) Max Chilton, Dallara-Honda, 180.927
14.  (83) Charlie Kimball, Dallara-Honda, 180.863
15.  (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 180.716
16.  (2) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevy, 180.343
17.  (9) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 180.302
18.  (18) Esteban Gutierrez, Dallara-Honda, 179.389
19.  (4) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevy, 178.613
20.  (27) Marco Andretti, Dallara-Honda, 171.710
21.  (14) Carlos Munoz, Dallara-Chevy, no speed