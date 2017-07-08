NEWTON, Iowa – Qualifying Saturday for the Iowa Corn 300 Verizon IndyCar Series event on the 0.894-mile Iowa Speedway, with qualifying position, car number in parentheses, driver, chassis-engine, and speed:

1. (12) Will Power, Dallara-Chevy, 185.210

2. (21) JR Hildebrand, Dallara-Chevy, 183.811

3. (3) Helio Castroneves, Dallara-Chevy, 183.712

4. (20) Ed Carpenter, Dallara-Chevy, 183.503

5. (26) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 182.653

6. (7) Mikhail Aleshin, Dallara-Honda, 182.454

7. (10) Tony Kanaan, Dallara-Honda, 182.394

8. (19) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, 182.290

9. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 181.187

10. (15) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 181.138

11. (1) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevy, 181.137

12. (98) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 181.136

13. (8) Max Chilton, Dallara-Honda, 180.927

14. (83) Charlie Kimball, Dallara-Honda, 180.863

15. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 180.716

16. (2) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevy, 180.343

17. (9) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 180.302

18. (18) Esteban Gutierrez, Dallara-Honda, 179.389

19. (4) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevy, 178.613

20. (27) Marco Andretti, Dallara-Honda, 171.710

21. (14) Carlos Munoz, Dallara-Chevy, no speed