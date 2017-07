By Steve Wittich Good morning from Iowa Speedway, where a busy day of IndyCar, MRTI and ARCA action is scheduled to get under way in an hour. According to our friend, @IndyCar_WxMan, the forecast for today looks like it will a wonderful day to be at the race-track. https://twitter.com/Indycar_Wxman/status/883660281728991249 Steve’s journey to Iowa Speedway and…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.