By Steve Wittich A lot of very loose race cars, a potential incredible storyline, and improving track and a dominating final run were the key stories of qualifying for the Iowa Corn 300, but at the end of the day, it was Will Power who won the 48th pole of his career. One driver had…
Iowa Corn 300 at Iowa Speedway – Saturday – IndyCar qualifying results and notes
Posted by Steve Wittich on Saturday, July 8th 2017
category: TSO News
tags: 2017, Helio Castroneves, Iowa Corn 300, Iowa Speedway, J.R. Hildebrand, qualifying, Verizon IndyCar Series, Will Power
