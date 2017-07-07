INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, July 7, 2017) – INDYCAR announced a multiyear extension today with Xtrac, Inc. that continues the brand’s longtime position as the official supplier of transmissions for the Verizon IndyCar Series.

Xtrac is one of INDYCAR’s longest-tenured partners and its parts are utilized across the motorsports landscape in disciplines such as Formula One, sports cars – including IMSA, GT and touring cars – and rally competition. Xtrac began supplying transmissions for several Indy car teams in the 1990s and became the exclusive supplier to the Verizon IndyCar Series in 2000.

“Working with INDYCAR since the 2000 season, when Xtrac were first awarded the sole gearbox supply contract, has been an extremely rewarding time for us,” said Andrew Heard, Xtrac vice president. “We are now on the third design of gearbox and each one has been developed to help increase reliability and safety. Having the contract extended gives us the confidence to keep investing in our support of this fantastic open-wheel race series.

“In May of this year, we increased the size of our support facility in Indianapolis by nearly 100 percent, which will allow us to help the Verizon IndyCar Series to continue to flourish in the coming years.”

As part of the agreement, Xtrac will continue to provide a championship award at the season-ending Verizon IndyCar Series championship celebration and an award to the winner of the Indianapolis 500.

“INDYCAR appreciates the contribution Xtrac has made to the sport and looks forward to this extended partnership,” said Jay Frye, INDYCAR president of competition and operations. “Commitments from companies like Xtrac are crucial to the fabric of the Verizon IndyCar Series.”

Xtrac was established in 1984 and has locations in England, Mooresville, North Carolina, and the renovated space in Indianapolis.

“I’m honored on behalf of everyone at Xtrac for INDYCAR to have recognized our longstanding partnership with this contract extension,” said Adrian Moore, Xtrac managing director. “Such is the importance to Xtrac of our presence in Indianapolis, I was proud to open our expanded facility during the month of May. We’ve had fantastic support from both INDYCAR and the city of Indianapolis itself. It’s the perfect location for our U.S. facility and I look forward to us growing further with the city and INDYCAR.”