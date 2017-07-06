Verizon IndyCar Series

Alexander Rossi

No. 98 ShopAndretti.com / Curb Honda

“Iowa was one of our best results last year and with the productive test we had last week, I feel good going into this weekend. This is one of my favorite tracks on the calendar, so I will be looking to put on a great show for the fans and hopefully get the No. 98, and the team, to victory lane for the first time this year.”

Current Points Standings: 9 (323 pts.)

Iowa Speedway IndyCar History

Number of Starts: 1 Best Start: 17 (2016) Best Finish: 6 (2016)

Ryan Hunter-Reay

No. 28 DHL Honda

“I’ve always loved racing at Iowa Speedway and I think our results show it. The No. 28 team has three wins at Iowa and we’re focused on getting number four for the DHL guys. Ever since the latest downforce rules package has been mandated, we have been struggling to keep up. Hopefully we can find some speed on race weekend to be at the front fighting for another win.”

Current Points Standings: 15 (210 pts.)

Iowa Speedway IndyCar History

Number of Starts: 9 Best Start: 7 (2012) Best Finish: 1 (2012, 2014, 2015)

Marco Andretti

No. 27 #CheckIt4Andretti Honda

“Road America didn’t go our way and was an unfortunate race result. It feels like we’re in a cycle of bad luck and circumstance, but we’ll work to rebound in Iowa. It’s a fun track where we have a strong history — it’s been good to me in the past and we’re hoping to see that Iowa victory lane again.”

Current Points Standings: 13 (222 pts.)

Iowa Speedway IndyCar History

Number of Starts: 10 Best Start: 3 (2010, 2012, 2013) Best Finish: 1 (2011)

Takuma Sato

No. 26 #CheckIt4Andretti Honda

“Iowa is one of the most challenging short-ovals. It is such a short lap, but high-banked, constant-cornering means almost no rest in the straights, so this could be one of the most physically demanding tracks too. I personally have some great memories in Iowa including my first pole position and I have always enjoyed this busy, tough race. We had a very productive test in last week and the team has strong history at Iowa too. Although it looks like quite a challenging weekend for us, I am looking forward to having a good weekend in Iowa.”

Current Points Standings: 4 (323 pts.)

Iowa Speedway IndyCar History

Number of Starts: 7 Best Start: 1 (2011) Best Finish: 11 (2016)

Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires

Colton Herta

No. 98 Deltro Energy Mazda

“I’m really excited to get the Iowa race weekend started. We tested at Iowa last week and it went really well. We’re coming off a podium finish at Road America, so we’re planning to keep this momentum rolling.”

Current Points Standings: 3 (161 pts.)

Road America Indy Lights History

The 2017 event will be Herta’s first Indy Lights race at Road America.

Nico Jamin

No. 27 Synova Mazda

“I’m very happy to get back on an oval. We had a great test at Iowa last recently. The 98 car felt awesome on during qualifying simulations and long runs. We need big points to get back in the championship hunt, but I am confident we’ll be back up front and battle for a win.”

Current Points Standings: 4 (159 pts.)

Road America Indy Lights History

The 2017 event will be Jamin’s first Indy Lights race at Road America.

Ryan Norman

No. 48 Flip Side Mazda

“I’m really excited to race at Iowa. I loved the track during testing, and we have another fast oval car. We should be able to qualify toward the front and it’s a long race to make things happen, so I’m ready to continue my improvement and shoot for a podium.”

Current Points Standings: 10 (111 pts.)

Road America Indy Lights History

The 2017 event will be Norman’s first Indy Lights race at Road America.

Dalton Kellett

No. 28 K-Line Insulators USA Mazda

“We just came off a good test at Iowa Speedway. Our cars had good balance in qualifying and race trim, and we were pretty quick compared to the other teams there. We did some longer runs with the four Andretti cars and ran pretty well in a pack. I think that was a pretty positive test for us, despite the weather. We ended up running the night before the scheduled test due to weather, testing under the lights which was a cool experience. We’re definitely looking forward to getting back on track next weekend. Indy showed that we had a strong oval package with the No. 28 K-Line car, so definitely looking forward to putting the car up front in qualifying and racing from there.”

Current Points Standings: 11 (110 pts.)

Iowa Speedway Indy Lights History

Number of Starts: 1 Best Start: 11 (2016) Best Finish: 9 (2016)