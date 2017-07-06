IOWA CORN 300

IOWA SPEEDWAY – NEWTON, IA

July 9 at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT on NBC Sports Network

#IowaCorn300

ENGINEER’S NOTE

“This year’s Iowa race tire uses the same constructions on all four positions as 2016,” said Cara Adams, Chief Engineer for Bridgestone Americas Motorsports and Firestone Racing. “The compounds on the right side tires are also the same as what was run at Iowa last year with the left side featuring the 2017 Indianapolis specifications.”

Firestone will bring more than 800 tires to Iowa

Each entry will receive 10 sets of PRIMARY tires

PIT STOP PERFORMANCE

During the KOHLER Grand Prix (June 25), the No. 28 Andretti Autosport crew of Ryan Hunter-Reay captured the Firestone Pit Stop Performance Award with a total pit lane time of 2 minutes, 6 seconds. Stay tuned for the winner from Iowa.

FAST FACT

The Firestone Flotation 23 DT tire is one of the largest tires made at the Firestone Des Moines plant. Three of these tires contain enough rubber to tread almost 800 race tires – enough to provide 21 Indy cars with 10 sets each for the Iowa Corn 300.

FIRESTONE PRESENCE IN IOWA

Off the racetrack, Firestone has a strong presence in the Des Moines area. Firestone was the first to develop tires for agricultural use in the late 1930s, and since 1945, world-class Firestone Ag tires have been manufactured in Des Moines. Today, the Des Moines manufacturing plant employs more than 1,300 people and produces approximately 2,600 tires each day.