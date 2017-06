Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing KOHLER Grand Prix at Road America Verizon IndyCar Series RACE NOTES/QUOTES – June 25, 2017 RAHAL FINISHED EIGHTH IN THE KOHLER GRAND PRIX AT ROAD AMERICA GRAHAM RAHAL, No. 15 GEHL / D-A Lubricant Dallara/Honda/Firestone: “The car was a handful today. I knew about five laps in that I didn’t…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.