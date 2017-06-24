KOHLER Grand Prix qualifying results Click HERE to view and download the official qualifying results from the KOHLER Grand Prix. ELKHART LAKE, Wisconsin – Qualifying Saturday for the KOHLER Grand Prix Verizon IndyCar Series event on the 4.014-mile(s) Road America, with qualifying position, car number in parentheses, driver, chassis-engine, time and speed in parentheses: 1….
Results: KOHLER Grand Prix qualifying
Posted by Steve Wittich on Saturday, June 24th 2017
category: Verizon IndyCar PR
tags: Kohler Grand Prix, qualifying Helio Castroneves, Road America, Team Penske, Verizon IndyCar Series
