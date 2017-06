PIGOT, HILDEBRAND NARROWLY MISS OUT ON ADVANCING IN KOHLER GRAND PRIX QUALIFYING Ed Carpenter Racing Drivers Miss Moving On To Round 2 Of Qualifications At Road America By Mere Tenths Of A Second (ELKHART LAKE, Wis.) June 24, 2017 – Qualifying Notes It was a game of tenths today in qualifications for the KOHLER Grand Prix and Ed…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.