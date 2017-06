ELKHART LAKE, Wisconsin (Friday, June 23, 2017) – Team Penske flexed its collective muscle in practice for the KOHLER Grand Prix at Road America, locking down the top four positions on the combined time sheet after a pair of 45-minute sessions. Josef Newgarden led the Penske parade up front, setting the fast lap this afternoon…



