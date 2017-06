* Alexander Rossi leads morning session, ends day fifth overall * Hinchcliffe posts sixth-fastest time * All five Honda teams represented in top 10 ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (June 23, 2017) – Andretti Autosport’s Alexander Rossi led the first of two Verizon IndyCar Series practice sessions Friday at Road America, and finished the day fifth overall…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.