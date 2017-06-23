VERIZON INDYCAR SERIES

KOHLER GRAND PRIX

PRACTICE REPORT

06.23.17

Alexander Rossi

No. 98 NAPA AUTO PARTS / CURB HONDA

Finished the day fifth overall with a fast time of 1:43.4802

Ended Practice 1 on top of the charts and adventured into the grass and sand during Practice 2

“We set our quickest lap on the second run on reds (alternate tires) – I think the fact that we were able to do that shows there’s inherent speed in the car. It was a bit of disjointed session with the off in the beginning, so we were kind of playing catch up after that, but I think the car is good. We need to make a couple of little tweaks overnight to get me more comfortable, but I feel good about the pace the car has today.”

Ryan Hunter-Reay

No. 28 DHL HONDA

Finished the day 10th overall with a fast time of 1:43.7607

Ended Practice 1 in eighth after sliding off track into the sand

“It was a pretty challenging day, but I think we ended it on a high note. We’re in the top 10 on the time sheets, but we have a lot of work to do. We have to make the car easier to drive – right now it’s too difficult – I think the whole team feels that way. We’ll put our heads together tonight and make better tomorrow.”

Marco Andretti

No. 27 #CheckIt4Andretti HONDA

Finished the day 14th overall with a fast time of 1:44.0036

“We just need grip right now. I think our balance isn’t terrible, but the car doesn’t feel similar to the test – which that normally means we need to go somewhere on springs. We need to get it feeling like the test and I think we’ll be right back in it.”

Takuma Sato

No. 26 #CheckIt4Andretti HONDA

Finished the day 15th overall with a fast time of 1:44.0183

“It’s nice to be back in Road America, it’s one of the best tracks we go to. Today was challenging, but I knew it was going to be a little bit tough since I missed the test day last week. I needed to catch up and then during the session there was very little we could do. We’ll keep working for tomorrow, and hopefully we have a competitive car tomorrow.”