BY BRUCE MARTIN @BruceMartin_500 ELKHART LAKE, Wisconsin – Alexander Rossi of Andretti Autosport had the fastest speed of Friday’s first practice sessions for Sunday’s Kohler Grand Prix. The session ended with about 3:40 left because of a crash by Ryan Hunter-Reay in Turn 14. After each driver completed their installation laps, it was…
KOHLER Grand Prix at Road America – Friday – IndyCar practice notes and results
category: TSO News
tags: 2017, Alexander Rossi, first practice, Kohler Grand Prix, Robert Wickens, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Verizon IndyCar Series