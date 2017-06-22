Some notes about this announcement from TSO: Wickens is in his sixth season as a member of the Mercedes-Benz Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters program. The 28 year-old is currently ninth in the 2107 campaign and has a total of five wins between the 2012 and 2016 seasons. Longtime friends, Hinchcliffe and Wickens traded rides earlier this year….
Schmidt Peterson Motorsports’s Mikhail Aleshin has immigration issues, Robert Wickens will sub for him during Friday’s practice
category: Schmidt Peterson Motorsports PR, TSO News