Esteban Gutierrez to Complete Season with DCR Elkhart Lake, WI (June 22, 2017) – Esteban Gutierrez is returning behind the wheel of the #18 Dale Coyne Racing entry this weekend for the KOHLER Grand Prix at Road America as he will be replacing the injured Sebastien Bourdais for the remainder of the Verizon IndyCar Series…



