KOHLER Grand Prix

Andretti Autosport Race Preview, Verizon IndyCar Series

Marco Andretti

No. 27 #CheckIt4Andretti Honda

“We had a solid test at Road America last week and we’re hoping to have a good roll off balance when we get back and can improve from there. We need to leave Road America sitting top 10 in points, so we have big goals for the weekend. Road America is my favorite road course and I excited to race there again.”

Current Points Standings: 13 (210 pts.)

Road America IndyCar History

Number of Starts: 1 Best Start: 21 (2016) Best Finish: 15 (2016)

Takuma Sato

No. 26 #CheckIt4Andretti Honda

“Road America is one of the favorite tracks between both fans and competitors. While I was in Japan last week for an Indy 500 victory tour, the team had a very productive test. Though I was not able to take part in the test, we had a really good time in my home country celebrating and I will lean on my teammates for feedback and data from the test. We put a great show last year at this event and I’m so excited to go back racing this weekend.”

Current Points Standings: 3 (312 pts.)

Road America IndyCar History

Number of Starts: 1 Best Start: 15 (2016) Best Finish: 17 (2016)

Ryan Hunter-Reay

No. 28 DHL Honda

“Road America is always a highlight on the Verizon IndyCar Series schedule and it’s certainly one of my favorite racetracks. As usual, the racing should be intense with a lot of drafting and passing opportunities. After finishing fourth at Road America last year, the DHL team is hoping to improve on that and get some much-needed momentum going for the remainder of the season.”

Current Points Standings: 14 (194 pts.)

Road America IndyCar History

Number of Starts: 3 Best Start: 2 (2004) Best Finish: 4 (2004, 2016)

Alexander Rossi

No. 98 NAPA AUTO PARTS /Curb Honda

“The second half of the season starts now and the pressure is on to close the gap up to the (points) leaders. We’ve been fast and we’ve been unlucky, so now we just need to keep focusing on performance and the rest will come for the NAPA team. I am very much looking forward to Road America, it’s one of the best races and tracks of the whole year.”

Current Points Standings: 9 (254 pts.)

Road America IndyCar History

Number of Starts: 1 Best Start: 16 (2016) Best Finish: 15 (2016)

Andretti Autosport Race Preview, Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires

Dalton Kellett

No. 28 K-Line Insulators USA Mazda

“We’re going into the Road America race weekend with a lot of confidence. I loved testing there. There was definitely a lot of track time between the Indy car test last week and the test with Indy Lights previously. We were there a few weeks ago with our car, and we had a good test and worked through a lot of items, so I think we’ll be very competitive. I’m very much looking forward to getting on track this weekend. Road America is one of the classic venues on our schedule. It’s an interesting mix between long, fast straightaways and high and low speed corners, so you really have to be adaptable as far as a driver and know what corners you need to focus on to make your set up better to be competitive. As with all the events on the Indy Lights schedule, I’m certain the race will be very competitive and close. I’m looking forward to a good qualifying run and taking it from there.”

Current Points Standings: 10 (86 pts.)

Road America Indy Lights History

Number of Starts: 2 Best Start: 14 (2016) Best Finish: 12 (2016, Race 2)

Nico Jamin

No. 27 Synova Mazda

“I’m very happy to attack the second half of the season. We are in a very good position in the points championship and have good momentum going. We had a productive test at Road America a few weeks ago in Indy Lights and also had the chance to test an Indy car here a weeks ago with the team. I love Road America, it’s fast and the racing is always great there. I’m ready to build on that and fight for more wins!”

Current Points Standings: 2 (137 pts.)

Road America Indy Lights History

The 2017 event will be Jamin’s first Indy Lights race at Road America.

Colton Herta

No. 98 Deltro Energy Mazda

“I’m super excited to get back into racing this weekend at Road America. We tested here with all the Indy Lights teams a few weeks back and we were strong. I’m confident we will have a good car to roll off the truck this weekend.”

Current Points Standings: 3 (129 pts.)

Road America Indy Lights History

The 2017 event will be Herta’s first Indy Lights race at Road America.

Ryan Norman

No. 48 Flip Side Mazda

“I’m really excited to race at Road America. With only a half day of testing here a few weeks ago, we showed good pace amongst those who had the whole day of testing. I feel like I have gained a lot of confidence in my driving and racing during the Grand Prix of Indy weekend, and I’m ready to build off that and hopefully qualify and push up front in both races this weekend.”

Current Points Standings: 12 (78 pts.)

Road America Indy Lights History

The 2017 event will be Norman’s first Indy Lights race at Road America.