KOHLER GRAND PRIX

ROAD AMERICA – ELKHART LAKE, WI

June 25 at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Network

#KohlerGP

ENGINEER’S NOTE

“We are using race-proven constructions and compounds for this beautiful 4-mile dedicated road course which is a favorite of both drivers and fans alike,” said Cara Adams, Chief Engineer for Bridgestone Americas Motorsports and Firestone Racing. “Road America has unique challenges with 14 turns, quite a bit of elevation change and top speeds in the 180’s (mph). To meet the demands of this circuit, we are bringing the 2016 Watkins Glen primary tire (black sidewall) along with the same alternate tire (red sidewall) used at Road America last year.”

Firestone will bring more than 1,400 tires to Road America

Each entry will receive:

8 sets of PRIMARY tires (Does not include rookie set)

4 sets of ALTERNATE tires

3 sets of RAIN tires

FAST FACT

Road America has a per lap elevation gain of about 211 feet. In a 55-lap race, a car will have climbed nearly 11,600 feet which is higher than the Yellowstone Caldera (10,308 feet) and more than 9,800 tires stacked on top of each other.