Hildebrand To Compete In First Verizon IndyCar Series Race at Road America; Pigot Returns To Site Of First Top 10 Finish (SPEEDWAY, Ind.) June 20, 2017 – Race Preview * After an off weekend, Ed Carpenter Racing is rested and ready to take on the second half of the Verizon IndyCar Series season, beginning this…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.