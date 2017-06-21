* Team Chevy drivers enter Kohler Grand Prix with high expectations

– Team Penske’s Will Power dominated 2016 race from the pole

* Three Chevrolet drivers among top five in championship standings

– Hunt for title heats up entering 10th of 17 Verizon IndyCar Series races

* Team Chevy drivers have amassed four victories and five pole starts

– Teammates Power, Simon Pagenaud, Josef Newgarden have wins

* Spencer Pigot returns to No. 20 Chevrolet entry for Ed Carpenter Racing

DETROIT (June 21, 2017) – Adjectives and accolades abound when Verizon IndyCar Series drivers describe the racing and setting of Road America.

Each of the 21 entries in the Kohler Grand Prix is looking forward to competing this weekend in the 55-lap race on the 14-turn, 4.013-mile natural-terrain road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Possibly, Team Chevy’s Will Power is the most anxious to get back on track.

Power, driver of the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet, dominated last year’s race – leading 46 of the 50 laps – to become the seventh driver since Mario Andretti in 1983 to take the checkered flag after starting from the Road America pole. He led a 1-2 Team Chevy finish, and three drivers of the Chevrolet 2,2-liter V6 engine and Chevrolet Aero Kit placed in the top five as Indy car racing returned to Road America after a seven-year absence.

The 2014 Verizon IndyCar Series champion also has growing momentum following his June 10 victory at Texas Motor Speedway, which tied Dario Franchitti and Paul Tracy for ninth on the all-time Indy car win list with 31, and third place in the June 4 race at Belle Isle.

“I’m really looking forward to racing at Road America after the race at Texas. It was a crazy race but the No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet team worked hard together to pull off a win,” said Power, who also won on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course May 13. “I’m confident that the momentum we’ve built off of that win can definitely be a huge benefit for us as we head to Elkhart Lake and get into the championship hunt. It’s a fun, energetic crowd there and a fun course. I’m just ready to get back on track.”

Power is among three Team Chevy drivers in the top five of the standings heading into the 10th of 17 races that stretch to mid-September. Reigning Verizon IndyCar Series champion Simon Pagenaud, who has one win and a field-high seven top-five finishes, is 13 points arrears of points leader Scott Dixon. Pagenaud, who will drive the No. 1 Menards Team Penske Chevrolet this weekend, is the only driver to complete all 1,208 laps.

Helio Castroneves, driving the No. 3 REV Group Team Penske Chevrolet, is fourth in the standings. He’s accumulated four top-five finishes and earned two poles. With his victory at Texas Motor Speedway, Power jumped from eighth to fifth in the championship.

Spencer Pigot returns to the No. 20 Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolet for Ed Carpenter Racing. He has three top-10 finishes in the seven road/street course races. Last year at Road America, the 22-year-old Pigot advanced eight positions from his qualifying spot to finish ninth. Team owner Ed Carpenter competes in the No. 20 Chevy on ovals.

A white Chevrolet Corvette Z51 will be the pace car for the event.

The Chevy IndyCar Racing Tour display at the track will be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday for fans to see an impressive array of Chevrolet production vehicles, including the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier, Silverado 2500 HD High Country, Cruze Hatchback Premier, Malibu Premier, Camaro SS, and Colorado X71.

There will also be race simulators for fans to test their skills and a Chevrolet Verizon IndyCar Series show car plus the Chevrolet V6 twin turbo direct fuel-injected Verizon IndyCar Series engine on a stand.

Fans also can chat with Team Chevy drivers at the Chevy IndyCar Racing Tour display:

Friday, June 23 (12:40-12:55 p.m.) – Team Penske’s Helio Castroneves, Josef Newgarden, Simon Pagenaud, and Will Power.

Saturday, June 24 (1-1:15 p.m.) – AJ Foyt Racing’s Conor Daly and Carlos Munoz.

(1:50-2:05 p.m.) – Ed Carpenter Racing’s JR Hildebrand and Spencer Pigot.

At Road America, Team Chevy will be well represented by:

ED CARPENTER RACING:

Spencer Pigot, No. 20 Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolet

JR Hildebrand, No. 21 Direct Supply Chevrolet

A.J. FOYT ENTERPRISES:

Conor Daly, No. 4 ABC Supply Chevrolet

Carlos Munoz, No. 14 ABC Supply Chevrolet

TEAM PENSKE:

Simon Pagenaud, No. 1 Menards Chevrolet

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 DeVilbiss Chevrolet

Helio Castroneves, No. 3 REV Group Chevrolet

Will Power, No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet