– Public Admission is $10 or FREE with proof of advance ticket purchase to the Verizon IndyCar Series Kohler Grand Prix scheduled for June 25 – Credit: Randy Erdman ELKHART LAKE, Wis., June 13, 2017 – Preparations for Verizon IndyCar Kohler Grand Prix will begin in earnest during a Verizon IndyCar Series Test Session on the…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.