Team Penske Verizon IndyCar Series Race Report Track: Texas Motor Speedway Race: Rainguard Water Sealers 600 Date: June 10, 2017 No. 1 DXC Technology Team Penske Dallara/Chevrolet – Simon Pagenaud Start: 12th Finish: 3rd Status: Running Laps Completed: 248/248 Laps Led: 0 Points Position: 2nd (-13) Recap: Simon Pagenaud fought a hard race during the…

This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.