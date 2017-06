STELLAR WORK BY BOTH FUZZY’S VODKA CREWS ALLOW ED CARPENTER AND JR HILDEBRAND TO FINISH RACE AT TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY. Team Repaired Both Cars Following Multi-Car Accident To Help Carpenter Earn 11th and Hildebrand Finish 12th (FORT WORTH, Texas) June 10, 2017 – Race Notes It looked as though the Rainguard Water Sealers 600 would come to…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.