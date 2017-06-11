Rainguard Water Sealers 600 race results
FORT WORTH, Texas – Results Saturday of the Rainguard Water Sealers 600 Verizon IndyCar Series event on the 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway, with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, aero kit-engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):
1. (9) Will Power, Chevrolet, 248, Running
2. (4) Tony Kanaan, Honda, 248, Running
3. (12) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 248, Running
4. (11) Graham Rahal, Honda, 248, Running
5. (20) Gabby Chaves, Chevrolet, 248, Running
6. (15) Marco Andretti, Honda, 248, Running
7. (21) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 247, Running
8. (6) Max Chilton, Honda, 245, Running
9. (2) Scott Dixon, Honda, 243, Contact
10. (8) Takuma Sato, Honda, 243, Contact
11. (14) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 224, Contact
12. (18) JR Hildebrand, Chevrolet, 215, Running
13. (17) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 201, Contact
14. (16) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 151, Contact
15. (7) Mikhail Aleshin, Honda, 151, Contact
16. (5) Tristan Vautier, Honda, 151, Contact
17. (19) Ed Jones, Honda, 151, Contact
18. (22) Carlos Munoz, Chevrolet, 151, Contact
19. (13) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 151, Contact
20. (10) Helio Castroneves, Chevrolet, 90, Contact
21. (1) Charlie Kimball, Honda, 41, Mechanical
22. (3) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 36, Contact
Race Statistics
Winner’s average speed: 140.491 mph
Time of Race: 2:32:31.0118
Margin of victory: Under caution
Cautions: 9 for 66 laps
Lead changes: 23 among 7 drivers
Lap Leaders:
Kimball 1-15
Vautier 16
Kimball 17-22
Vautier 23
Kimball 24-28
Vautier 29-40
Newgarden 41-46
Power 47-57
Vautier 58
Power 59-111
Kanaan 112
Power 113-140
Chilton 141-148
Power 149-192
Dixon 193-197
Power 198-231
Dixon 232-234
Power 235-236
Dixon 237
Power 238
Dixon 239-240
Power 241
Dixon 242
Power 243-248
Verizon IndyCar Series point standings: Dixon 326, Pagenaud 313, Sato 312, Castroneves 305, Power 286, Rahal 283, Newgarden 277, Kanaan 264, Rossi 254, Hinchcliffe 232.