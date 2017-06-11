Rainguard Water Sealers 600 race results

Click HERE to view and download the official box score from the Raingaurd Water Sealers 600.

FORT WORTH, Texas – Results Saturday of the Rainguard Water Sealers 600 Verizon IndyCar Series event on the 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway, with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, aero kit-engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (9) Will Power, Chevrolet, 248, Running

2. (4) Tony Kanaan, Honda, 248, Running

3. (12) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 248, Running

4. (11) Graham Rahal, Honda, 248, Running

5. (20) Gabby Chaves, Chevrolet, 248, Running

6. (15) Marco Andretti, Honda, 248, Running

7. (21) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 247, Running

8. (6) Max Chilton, Honda, 245, Running

9. (2) Scott Dixon, Honda, 243, Contact

10. (8) Takuma Sato, Honda, 243, Contact

11. (14) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 224, Contact

12. (18) JR Hildebrand, Chevrolet, 215, Running

13. (17) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 201, Contact

14. (16) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 151, Contact

15. (7) Mikhail Aleshin, Honda, 151, Contact

16. (5) Tristan Vautier, Honda, 151, Contact

17. (19) Ed Jones, Honda, 151, Contact

18. (22) Carlos Munoz, Chevrolet, 151, Contact

19. (13) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 151, Contact

20. (10) Helio Castroneves, Chevrolet, 90, Contact

21. (1) Charlie Kimball, Honda, 41, Mechanical

22. (3) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 36, Contact

Race Statistics

Winner’s average speed: 140.491 mph

Time of Race: 2:32:31.0118

Margin of victory: Under caution

Cautions: 9 for 66 laps

Lead changes: 23 among 7 drivers

Lap Leaders:

Kimball 1-15

Vautier 16

Kimball 17-22

Vautier 23

Kimball 24-28

Vautier 29-40

Newgarden 41-46

Power 47-57

Vautier 58

Power 59-111

Kanaan 112

Power 113-140

Chilton 141-148

Power 149-192

Dixon 193-197

Power 198-231

Dixon 232-234

Power 235-236

Dixon 237

Power 238

Dixon 239-240

Power 241

Dixon 242

Power 243-248

Verizon IndyCar Series point standings: Dixon 326, Pagenaud 313, Sato 312, Castroneves 305, Power 286, Rahal 283, Newgarden 277, Kanaan 264, Rossi 254, Hinchcliffe 232.