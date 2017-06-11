Power wins wild one at Texas for 31st career victory FORT WORTH, Texas (Saturday, June 10, 2017) – Will Power survived a Wild West night of racing at Texas Motor Speedway to win the Rainguard Water Sealers 600 and join a pair of greats on the all-time Indy car victory list. The Team Penske driver…



