Posted by Steve Wittich on Sunday, June 11th 2017

CHEVROLET RACING IN THE VERIZON INDYCAR SERIES RAINGUARD WATER SEALERS 600 TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY TEAM CHEVY POST RACE RECAP JUNE 10, 2017 FT. WORTH – (June 10, 2017) – Will Power posted a convincing victory in the Verizon IndyCar Series (VICS) Rainguard Water Sealers 600K at Texas Motor Speedway (TMS) leading 180 of the 248…