06.09.17 No. 98 ShopAndretti.com / CURB HONDA STARTING POSITION: 3 QUALIFYING SPEED: 222.442 mph “The ShopAndretti Honda was good from when we rolled off (the truck) today. I knew when we got in the qualifying line that we didn’t have anything for Pole with how much the Ganassi cars were trimmed. But, third is good, as…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.