By Steve Wittich The first practice session for the Rainguard Water Sealers 600 at Texas Motor Speedway is currently on hold because of moisture. The session was scheduled to begin at 10am (Central), and run for 75 minutes. The good news is, that according to our good friend @Indycar_WxMan, it looks like the rest of…
Texas Motor Speedway – Rainguard Water Sealers 600 – practice delayed and qualifying order
Posted by Steve Wittich on Friday, June 9th 2017
category: TSO News
