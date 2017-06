CHEVROLET RACING IN THE VERIZON INDYCAR SERIES RAINGUARD WATER SEALERS 600 TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY TEAM CHEVY POST QUALIFYING RECAP JUNE 9, 2017 FT. WORTH: Team Chevy drivers qualified for the Verizon IndyCar Series Rainguard Water Sealers 600K at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday evening as follows: WILL POWER, NO. 12 VERIZON TEAM PENSKE CHEVROLET,…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.