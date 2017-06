FORT WORTH June 9—For Conor Daly and Carlos Munoz, there is only one way to go in the RAINGUARD Water Sealers 600 at Texas Motor Speedway: Forward. Both cars struggled for speed in this afternoon’s hour-long practice which was delayed by rain and shortened by 15 minutes. Daly was 22nd and Munoz was 18th…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.